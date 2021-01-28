Innoviva, Inc. Buys 1,867,912 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,867,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $6,070,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
INVA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a current ratio of 146.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.64.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $88.69 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 37.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter worth about $111,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Innoviva by 38.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
