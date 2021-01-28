Innoviva, Inc. Buys 1,867,912 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,867,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $6,070,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

INVA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a current ratio of 146.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $88.69 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 37.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter worth about $111,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Innoviva by 38.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

