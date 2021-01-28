INO COIN (INO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Billion

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, INO COIN has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $404,907.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for about $5.81 or 0.00017719 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00071013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.96 or 0.00895788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00054413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.05 or 0.04315109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014689 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

