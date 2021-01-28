Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Up 5.1%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.45. 8,012,022 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 6,853,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 516.81% and a negative return on equity of 139.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INPX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inpixon during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 39,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

