Insider Buying: IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) Insider Purchases 4,865 Shares of Stock

IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) insider Stephen Bowler bought 4,865 shares of IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £437.85 ($572.05).

IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) stock opened at GBX 21.21 ($0.28) on Thursday. IGas Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.90 ($0.59). The company has a market capitalization of £26.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51.

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

