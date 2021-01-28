Insider Buying: IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) Insider Purchases 4,865 Shares of Stock

IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) insider Stephen Bowler bought 4,865 shares of IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £437.85 ($572.05).
IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) stock opened at GBX 21.21 ($0.28) on Thursday. IGas Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.90 ($0.59). The company has a market capitalization of £26.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51.
About IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L)
