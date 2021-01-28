Insider Buying: Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) (LON:OMI) Insider Acquires 13,000 Shares of Stock

Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) (LON:OMI) insider Louis Emmanuel Castro purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £3,770 ($4,925.53).

Shares of Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) stock opened at GBX 28.80 ($0.38) on Thursday. Orosur Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 45.99 ($0.60). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.32. The company has a market cap of £53.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.33.

Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

