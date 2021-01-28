Insider Buying: Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) (LON:OMI) Insider Acquires 13,000 Shares of Stock

Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) (LON:OMI) insider Louis Emmanuel Castro purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £3,770 ($4,925.53).
Shares of Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) stock opened at GBX 28.80 ($0.38) on Thursday. Orosur Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 45.99 ($0.60). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.32. The company has a market cap of £53.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.33.
Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) Company Profile
