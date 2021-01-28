Insider Buying: Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) (LON:TAVI) Insider Buys 1,250,000 Shares of Stock

Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) (LON:TAVI) insider Oliver Charles Cooke bought 1,250,000 shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

LON:TAVI opened at GBX 1.45 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Tavistock Investments Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.40 ($0.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40.

Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

