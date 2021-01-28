Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Sells 6,326 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,633. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

