Insider Selling: GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) COO Sells 11,829 Shares of Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $177,671.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GoHealth stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. 1,496,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,896. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $26.25.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $65,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $33,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $4,367,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $1,296,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOCO shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.