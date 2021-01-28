Insider Selling: Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) CEO Sells 85,445 Shares of Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) CEO Corey N. Fishman sold 85,445 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $147,819.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,893.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ITRM traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,239,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,376,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.49. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

