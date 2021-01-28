Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Sells 3,136 Shares of Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $162,225.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,082.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KIDS traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.10. 13,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,168. The company has a market capitalization of $901.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. Equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KIDS shares. TheStreet raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 216.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1,625.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

