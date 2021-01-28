Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.16. 14,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,749. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $74.69.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 169,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

