Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $29,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 753,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,782.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $28,240.00.

Reading International stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. 150,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%. The business had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 336,184 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 564.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 156,236 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

