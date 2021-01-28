Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CAO Sells 952 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QURE traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,588. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. uniQure has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($2.47). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.58 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

