Insight Protocol (INX) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $59,562.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.51 or 0.00873814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00050744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.69 or 0.04143341 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

