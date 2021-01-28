Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Up 8.3%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $207.60 and last traded at $204.50. 346,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 264,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -87.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.15.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.65, for a total value of $1,012,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,288.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,187 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,882. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,373,000 after buying an additional 1,049,959 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

