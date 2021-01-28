inSure DeFi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $85,936.00 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $85,936.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,595,969,779 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

