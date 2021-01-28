INT Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.81 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00068224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.42 or 0.00897107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00049380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.30 or 0.04195552 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017850 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.