INT Price Reaches $0.0056 (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. INT has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $685,677.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, INT has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00070942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.36 or 0.00898124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00053827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.96 or 0.04282067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014614 BTC.

About INT

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Coin Trading

INT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.