Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CFO Acquires $503,317.30 in Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

INTC stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.06. 49,124,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,436,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after buying an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after buying an additional 1,435,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.