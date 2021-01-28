Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (MED.L) (LON:MED) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (MED.L) (LON:MED) fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.95 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18). 3,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 119,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of £37.04 million and a PE ratio of -7.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (MED.L) Company Profile (LON:MED)

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It also develops clinical ultrasound software. The company's clinical AI software products include ScanNav Audit, an AI-based ultrasound software product that provides real-time support for ultrasound practitioners, which performs fetal anomaly scans; ScanNav AutoCapture, an AI-based ultrasound software product that automatically captures images; and ScanNav AnatomyGuide, an AI based ultrasound software product, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image.

