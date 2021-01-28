Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 12,699 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $809,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $858,960.36.

On Thursday, January 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,507 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $171,378.52.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $178,753.04.

On Friday, January 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $175,274.16.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,520 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $175,946.40.

On Monday, January 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,546 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $174,859.28.

On Friday, January 8th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,091 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $354,384.51.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,065 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $327,604.20.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,533 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $153,905.08.

On Monday, December 28th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 3,859 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $237,598.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.51. 1,482,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,001. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 657.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,168,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IBKR. Compass Point increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

