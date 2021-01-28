Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,455 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $109.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average of $103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

