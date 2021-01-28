InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,338.74

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,338.74 and traded as high as $4,662.00. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) shares last traded at $4,585.00, with a volume of 547,859 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,969.29 ($51.86).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,733.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,338.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.86.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

