International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $31,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.31. 204,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,192,514. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.72 and its 200 day moving average is $122.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

