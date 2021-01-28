International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Boosted by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 5,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $122.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.81. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

