International Paper (IP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect International Paper to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

