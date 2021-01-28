Interwest Venture Management Co. Purchases Shares of 1,733,467 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,733,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,519,000. C3.ai comprises 30.0% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Interwest Venture Management Co. owned about 1.81% of C3.ai at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 1,809.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 32.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 77.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in C3.ai by 80.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.89.

C3.ai stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.51. 5,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,243. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.03 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

