Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISNPY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

ISNPY opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.