Inverness Counsel LLC NY Cuts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,380 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.05% of Truist Financial worth $33,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $7,800,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,429 shares of company stock valued at $11,684,317. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.39. 187,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.