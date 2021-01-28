Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $44.68 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,036 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 34,632 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.8% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $44,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 374,524 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,007,000 after acquiring an additional 265,994 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 10,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 310.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 212,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $23,293,000 after buying an additional 160,897 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $7.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,144. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $117.78. The company has a market capitalization of $216.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.84.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

