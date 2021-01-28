Inverness Counsel LLC NY Invests $11.94 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,777 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,940,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $426,872,000 after purchasing an additional 69,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,883 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing stock traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.99. The company had a trading volume of 416,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,740,848. The company has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.61 and its 200-day moving average is $185.13.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 increased their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.15.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

