Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 46,302 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,302 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.4% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $34,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 103,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.66. 62,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.01 and its 200-day moving average is $217.85. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

