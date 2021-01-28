Inverness Counsel LLC NY Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 118,223 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,647,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Starbucks by 51.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 34.0% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.2% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $99.47. 546,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,282,863. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.75 and its 200-day moving average is $90.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.