Inverness Counsel LLC NY Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,949 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.5% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $37,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $1,698,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CL traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $79.71. 196,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,257. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Several analysts have commented on CL shares. Truist raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.