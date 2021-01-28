Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 11,000.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,664. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

