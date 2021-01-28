Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the December 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSMM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.