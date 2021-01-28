Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 724.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 97,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,146. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

