Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.79 and last traded at $16.61. 3,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.