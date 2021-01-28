Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Down 97.8% in January

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ PID traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $15.75. 98,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,878. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.