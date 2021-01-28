Invesco Ltd. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invesco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IVZ. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 64,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Invesco by 89.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.