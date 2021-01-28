Invesco Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Invesco in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Invesco stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 253.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

