Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) were down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 17,836,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 10,459,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $37,236.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $150,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,272,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,045 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $5,711,000. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 770.8% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,819,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,630,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,238 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 28.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,793,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 399,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

