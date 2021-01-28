Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,703 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,652,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,398,000 after acquiring an additional 381,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,651,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,464,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,026,000 after buying an additional 332,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,197,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 113,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

