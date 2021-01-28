Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,711 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.0% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $110,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,435,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $323.18. 1,266,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,749,570. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $330.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

