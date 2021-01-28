Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.2% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.47. 2,382,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,749,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $330.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

