Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) is WP Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WP Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,185.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $259,000.

RPV traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $65.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,878. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02.

