Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.80 and last traded at $82.20. Approximately 61,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 152,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.47.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.17.

