Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. Investar has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $168.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investar will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Investar by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Investar by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Investar by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investar by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

