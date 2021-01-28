Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ECN Capital (ECNCF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ECN Capital (OTCMKTS: ECNCF) in the last few weeks:

1/27/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $8.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $8.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – ECN Capital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/19/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ECNCF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 86,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,491. ECN Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

