Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Editas Medicine (EDIT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT):

1/20/2021 – Editas Medicine had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/19/2021 – Editas Medicine was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

1/13/2021 – Editas Medicine had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Editas Medicine was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/16/2020 – Editas Medicine had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Editas Medicine was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

NASDAQ EDIT traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,336. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 100.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

